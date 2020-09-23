Sports-related businesses can now operate until 2am, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The operating hours for all sports-related premises had been extended to 2am, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

He said the decision was reached after the government listened to the problems faced by sports-related business operators.

“Recently, I announced that the operating hours for eateries and convenience stores had been extended to 2am. Sports-related businesses such as futsal, on the other hand, had to close at midnight.

“These (sports premises) operators lamented that many (players) would only come in to play after Maghrib or Isyak prayers, but by then there would be many teams already waiting in line. On those grounds, we now allow the operating hours to be extended to 2am,” he said here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 136 individuals were detained for flouting RMCO directives on Monday, including in the Enhanced Movement Control Order areas in Kedah, who had stepped out of their homes without valid reasons.

Also, 64 illegal migrants and a boat skipper were arrested under Ops Benteng and five vehicles seized, he added. — Bernama