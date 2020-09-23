Spread of deviant teachings under control — Zulkifli

SEPANG: The spread of deviant teachings in Malaysia is still under control, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

However, he said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) always showed great concern for those who had deviated from Islamic teachings and tried to help them return to the right path.

He was commenting on the arrest of “Rasul Melayu” (Malay prophet) who is said to be active again in spreading the deviant sect which was banned in 1991 together with his followers at three locations in Selangor on Sunday.

Abdul Kahar Ahmad, who proclaimed himself a Rasul Melayu, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail, six strokes of the rotan and a fine of RM16,500 by the Selangor Syariah High Court in Oct 2009.

In a press conference after the opening of the Malaysian Fatwa Committee Conference here yesterday by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, Zulkifli said Jakim would cooperate with the state religious authorities to curb the spread of deviant sect Rasul Melayu comprehensively.

According to Zulkifli, he had met with the so-called Rasul Melayu when he was detained in the Kajang Prison.

He said the department would also look at the need to prepare specific articles or books on deviant teaching to be distributed to imam and takmir teachers appointed by the religious authorities so that they could warn the public on the dangers of such teachings.

On the three-day conference which started yesterday, Zulkifli said it is a platform for mufti to exchange views with the fatwa committee members on various issues including information on temporary fatwa governance and the role of the committee in coordinating fatwa between states. — Bernama