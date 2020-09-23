Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he will announce his nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat at the end of this week, kickstarting a political fight set to upend the already nail-biting US election.

Down in the polls against Democratic opponent Joe Biden and widely criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican is seizing on the sudden vacancy at the constitutional court as a way to change the subject and super-charge his right-wing base.

“We’ll make a decision probably Saturday, maybe Friday” between five female candidates, Trump told reporters.

The death last week of Ruth Bader Ginsburg stripped the court, which was already tilted to the right, of one of its steadiest liberal votes.

With a chance to name his third new justice since entering the White House, Trump is now on the cusp of installing a firmly conservative majority for many years to come.

Biden is leading calls for the Republican-controlled Senate to delay voting on a nominee until the results of the Nov 3 election are known, arguing that to rush through confirmation before would be an “abuse of power.”

But Trump made clear Monday that he has no qualms in flexing his political muscle and his allies in the Senate have said they intend to deliver.

There is “overwhelming precedent behind the fact that this Senate will vote on this nomination this year,” said Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, dismissing comparisons to when GOP members refused in 2016 to vote on a replacement nominated by President Barack Obama

for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Ginsburg is to lie in repose for public viewing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and will lie in state Friday in the national statuary hall of the US Capitol, where an invitation-only ceremony is planned.

She will be buried next week in a private ceremony in Arlington, near the capital Washington.

Trump said his nominee announcement will wait until after memorial services are completed, but after that he wants to move full speed ahead. — AFP