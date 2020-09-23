Unfazed by Anwar’s claim, Abang Johari insists GPS fully supports Muhyiddin

SERIAN (Sept 23): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) stands firmly with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in spite of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim to have the majority in parliament.

The chief minister also dismissed the possibility that there could be GPS members of parliament who had shifted their support to Anwar, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president and leader of Pakatan Harapan.

Asserting that GPS had not wavered in its support for Muhyiddin, he said: “The country is more important. Malaysia must have a stable government. Investment must come, the economy must go up. Now with Covid-19, the rakyat is more important.”

Abang Johari said this when interviewed by reporters after a leader-meet-the-people session at the school hall of SJK Chung Hua Serian here.

When asked what he thought of the timing of Anwar’s announcement today, Abang Johari said he found it “weird” in view of the Sabah state polls just two days away.

He also cast doubt on whether Anwar had the numbers necessary for a majority in Parliament.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this morning, Anwar had claimed to now have a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next government, adding that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.

However, he refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 members are now with him or from which party they are from, pending an audience with the Yang-di Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional, a loose coalition comprising GPS and other parties, is currently hanging by a thread in parliament with reportedly 113 out of 222 seats.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari declined to entertain talk on the possibility of GPS fielding new faces in the eight Bidayuh-majority seats in the next Sarawak election.

He said: “We will cross the bridge when we come to it.”