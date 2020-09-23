Young golfer steals the show at Sibu Golf Club

SIBU: An 11-year-old youngster stole the limelight when he fired a 71 to win the September Monthly Golf championship at Sibu Golf Club (SGC) last weekend.

Reynard Lau from SJK © Chung Sing swept aside his senior mentors in the Group B (Handicap 19-36) category to lift his inaugural title.

“This is the first time I won the big prize in a golf competition. I am very happy and winning this prize means I now have more confidence in golf,” he said.

He added that the victory would spur him to spend more time playing and practising golf as well as take up every opportunity to compete in future tournaments.

Reynard had regularly followed his father to the golf course before he developed an interest in the sport.

His mother Katherine Wong said the boy now spends almost all weekends and public holidays at SGC.

Reynard became interested in golf when he was just four but it was two years ago that he took up the sport seriously under coach Ronnie Tang.

Meanwhile, SGC president Joe Wong Ing Huong is looking to Reynard to be an inspiration to other junior golfers in Sibu.

The club has been eyeing for a breakthrough in grooming young golfers in recent years.

“Hopefully, Reynard is going to be the trend setter and more will follow his footsteps in time to come,” Wong said.

The September Monthly Medal competition was the second monthly organised by SGC this year after golf competitions were allowed in July after the MCO.

Another highlight of the one-day competition, sponsored by Francois Nguoi, was army officer Patrick Be Nyulang achieving a hole-in-one at Hole 7.

Local golf ace Lee Ka Tung shot a 66 to lift the Group A (handicap 0-18) title followed by Hu King Huo and Kee Ing Ping.

Finishing second and hird in Group B were Tiong Yong Mee and Mark Hii.

In the Senior section, Chew Ching Hock won with a 67 followed by Wong Lay Nam and Lawrence Nguoi.

All winners will collect prizes at the Club House at 9am on Sept 26.