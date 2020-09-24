2020 National Environment Day highlights electrical, electronic waste disposal

PUTRAJAYA: The National Environment Day 2020 celebration will take place in the new normal and highlight key messages on proper disposal of electrical and electronic waste, and reducing the use of plastics.

Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said about 35 programmes including online had been drawn up in conjunction with the National Environment Day this year themed, ‘Alam Sekitar Tanggungjawab Bersama’ (Environment A Shared Responsibility), which is celebrated on Oct 21 each year.

“Among the activities planned are webinars themed, environmental sustainability, the National River Trail programme, Avoid Single-Use Plastic campaign, and interviews on the environment via television, radio and social media.

“The National Environment Day celebration marks the government’s commitment to protect the ozone layer,” Tuan Ibrahim told the media after officiating at the World Ozone Day 2020 celebration and pre-launch of National Environment Day 2020 here yesterday.

The launch this time will be on Oct 24 at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan.

Tuan Ibrahim said from 2012 to 2040, Malaysia was working towards eliminating the use of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), the second-generation ozone depleting agents.

Based on phase one of the HCFC Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP), he said Malaysia managed to reduce the use of HCFCs by 19 per cent compared to the initial target of 10 per cent.

“Malaysia is currently in the second phase of the HPMP from 2017 to 2021. This year, Malaysia has reduced the use of HCFCs by 59 per cent compared to the target of 35 per cent.

“The government is drawing up several strategies to assist those industries still using HCFCs to alternatively use ozone-friendly technology,” he added. — Bernama