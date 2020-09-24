3 developers ordered to pay RM45,740.31 for late delivery

SIBU: Three developers were ordered by Sarawak Housing Purchaser Claims Tribunal to pay a total of RM45,740.31 to their respective clients for late delivery of properties.

Tribunal president Trabawan Mandi gave the order to one of the developers to make payment amounting to RM5,159.91 to a claimant Yong Yuk Wei.

Yong signed the sales and purchase agreement of a RM390,000-double storey intermediate terraced house at sublot 127 (survey lot 8616) on Dec 1, 2014.

The total claim for the late delivery of 43 months and 27 days as of yesterday was RM17,559.91.

However, Yong told the tribunal that the developer had already paid him RM12,400.

As such, the tribunal made a decision that the developer must pay the remaining RM5,159.91 to Yong.

Yong has yet to move into the house as the occupation permit (OP) has not been issued.

Another developer was ordered to pay his client, Chua Ling Ling, RM18,130 for late delivery of 60 months and 13 days as of yesterday, while the third developer was ordered to pay his client, Maslio Jamil, RM22,450.40 for late delivery of 1,055 days as of yesterday.

Chua signed the S&P agreement of a RM258,000-single storey corner terraced house at sublot 39 Seduan land district on July 15, 2013 while Maslio on Sept 9, 2015 for a RM258,899-single storey corner terraced house at sublot 28 Seduan land district.

Chua and Maslio also have yet to move into their houses because the OPs have not been issued.

Trabawan said the claimants were also entitled to further claims until the occupation permits are issued.

“The developers must make the payment within 45 days after receiving the letter of award from the Tribunal.

“For failure to comply, the developers would be subject to criminal prosecution under Section 53(1) of the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Ordinance 2013,” he told a press conference after the proceeding yesterday.

The Section also carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years or both on conviction.

Panelists Alhadi Ibrahim and Mohammad Abdul Aziz Ariffin assisted in the proceeding.