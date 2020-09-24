Anwar’s claim just a political gimmick, desperate move — Hajiji

TUARAN: Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor has described PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he had garnered a strong majority support to form a new federal government as another political gimmick.

Hajiji said the Port Dickson MP’s claim was merely a tactic to fish for votes during this Sabah state election.

“It is not happening … There is no way he could get the support from Sarawak, Umno and PN (Perikatan Nasional).

“For me, this is just another Anwar’s political gimmick to help Warisan, PKR and DAP win in Sabah (state election).

“The Sabah people are smart. They are well aware of Warisan government’s track records for the past two years and I think they will definitely choose a new government come Sept 26,” he said.

told reporters after attending the meet-and-greet event with the locals in Kampung Penimbawan here yesterday.

Hajiji said this in response to Anwar’s announcement at noon today that he had garnered a “formidable and convincing” support from among MPs to form a new federal government to replace the ruling PN-led government.

Anwar said he had received consent to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday, but the audience was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to the National Heart Institute for treatment.

Hajiji also described Anwar’s announcement as a desperate move to win votes as it was done at a time when the Sabah people were scheduled to go to the polls to choose their new state government this Saturday.

“Only a couple of days left to campaign before the election. This strategy will not work because the Sabah people know that it’s a lie and not true,” he added. — Bernama