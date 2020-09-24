Aspirasi party pledges referendum, universal basic income in manifesto

KUCHING (Sept 24): Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) has launched its manifesto today with the tagline, ‘Making every Sarawakian rich’, in anticipation of a state election soon.

The document has eight articles or objectives, including on a Sarawak independence referendum and universal basic income, where the party pledged an increase in state sales tax (SST) on petroleum products from five per cent to 30 per cent.

Its president Lina Soo, who unveiled the manifesto, said Aspirasi was pro-independence but it believed they have to go back to the people to ask them to decide the state’s political future.

As such, she believed the only way was through a referendum.

“We have tasted federalism for 57 years. It is time to go to the people to let the people decide whether we wish to stay in the federation or we should consider another option, which is to be free and to rule ourselves,” she told a press conference here today.

On the universal basic income (UBI), Soo said Aspirasi would give a basic income of RM500 per month for every adult Sarawakian and this would be funded with revenue from the state’s oil and gas resources.

She said any surplus in funds after the income had been paid out would be channeled into a sovereign wealth fund for future generations who would no longer have oil as a resource.

“People are going to ask where this money is coming from. The money will come from our oil and gas,” she said.

Citing Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamsah’s comment in an interview that Petronas had been making RM90 billion annually for 30 years and half of the money was channeled to Umno, Soo said Sarawak’s current five per cent SST on Petronas was too low.

She said Aspirasi is proposing that Sarawak imposed 30 percent SST on oil and gas.

“With 30 percent, we expect to receive RM30 billion a year. So this UBI for a population of 2.8 million, minus children and minors, we can spend RM10 billion to be given to the people of Sarawak.

“So this is how we are going to fund the UBI which will benefit every adult Sarawakian from 18 years old. So there should be no question, there is money for this concept,” she said.

Aspirasi’s other pledges include giving land to landless Sarawakians, and rejecting all legislation which contravene the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Soo said among the legislation that went against the MA63 were the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Territorial Sea Act 2012 and repealing Chapter 2 of Sarawak Constitution, which was added in 1976 on religion.

The Sarawak state election is due next year.