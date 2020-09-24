Bau Gold Mine Museum’s construction expected to commence next year – Henry

BAU (Sept 24): The construction of the Bau Gold Mine Museum is expected to commence next year, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Speaking to reporters here today, Henry said the museum is one of the components under Bau District Blueprint 2016-2030 and not a promise made during the election.

“This has nothing to do with election promise. This is under our blueprint for the development of Bau.

“The blueprint was launched by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in December 2019. It is something we had worked on the last two to three years for the development of Bau so that it is not lags behind other districts,” he said when met he had officiated the closing the ‘Komuniti Sejahtera’ workshop at the Civic Centre today.

He also revealed the government already engaged a consultant to do the feasibility study for the museum, including its building design and size, and items to be exhibited.

According to him, it was agreed in principle under the blueprint that the project would cost RM26 million but the final cost is pending the completion of the feasibility study.

“It is not a piecemeal kind of study, analysis and research. We want to do it comprehensively for Bau whereby we want visitors to come not only but also to visit the museum they also go to relevant places of interest that is connected to mining activities and our social life,” he said.

He also said that based on planning, the work to build the museum will begin once the feasibility study is completed by the end of this year.

“We expect the project to commence under the 12th Malaysian Plan which starts next year,” he added.

The museum will be located within the vicinity of Tasik Biru lake, a popular recreation spot and a remnant of gold mining activities in Bau also known fondly as the Gold Town.

According to previous news reports, the project will be similar to that of Waihi town in New Zealand and Sovereign Hill in Australia which are also places known for gold mining like Bau.