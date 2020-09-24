Cabinet ministers dismiss Anwar’s claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers through their respective social media yesterday dismissed a claim by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he had garnered “formidable and convincing” support to form a new government.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin denied that the government had fallen as claimed by Anwar.

“Just finished the Cabinet meeting. Nothing has fallen or fell,” he tweeted while attaching a photograph of the meeting room in Putrajaya.

Earlier yesterday, Anwar told a press conference that he had garnered “formidable and convincing” support from among MPs to form a new federal government to replace the ruling PN-led government and that the government of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had fallen.

Anwar said he had received consent to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday, but the audience was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to IJN for treatment.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his tweet, believed to be in response to Anwar’s statement, described someone as a liar and a political psychopath.

“Incorrigible liar and political psychopath,” he tweeted minutes after Anwar’s surprise announcement shortly after noon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan described Anwar’s claim as ‘September syndrome’, because the same thing had happened on Sept 16, 2008.

He stressed that Muhyiddin is still in power.

“September Syndrome … Previously 16, now 26 (Sept). Whatever, the trump card is still with PM (Prime Minister),” he tweeted.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Anwar’s statement was an attempt to break the solidarity of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which comprises BN, PN and PBS ahead of the Sabah State Election.

He stressed that Anwar’s allegation was also an attempt to undermine the ‘incumbency’ of the central government and give an advantage to Warisan Plus in the election.

Annuar said this was Anwar’s desperate act to seize power because his Royal Pardon was being challenged in court. – Bernama