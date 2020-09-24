Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, Alam Cluster remains active

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 positive cases today, marking its second consecutive day of zero infections with the total number of cases remaining unchanged at 703, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

SDMC said the state also recorded no new recoveries or discharges, as the total number of recoveries stand at 681 or 96.87 per cent of the total.

“The only active cluster is the Alam Cluster in Bintulu involving eight cases,” said SDMC in its daily update today.

SDMC said three individuals were still being treated at hospitals, adding that there was one case each at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, Sarawak General Hospital and Bintulu Hospital, with none at intensive care units.

“Kindly be informed that the one case that has been reported in Sandakan, Sabah is being treated at Bintulu Hospital.”

SDMC said the total cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths remained unchanged at 19 cases or 2.7 per cent of the total cases.

It said nine persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today.

SDMC added that the police had issued two compound notices to individuals who had flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to break the chain of infection in Miri and Kota Samarahan.