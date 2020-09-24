Formation of new govt must be in accordance with constitution – PM Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: A new government can only be formed in accordance with the Federal Constitution and also with the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said here last night.

The prime minister said Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy supported by a Constitution that guides the decision-making process.

“Whatever claims made by any party can only be validated based on provisions of the Constitution.

“I do not want to go into this subject as this is also part of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretion, but I stand here today and I’m still the Prime Minister,” Muhyiddin said in his speech at a meet-and-greet session in Luyang here today.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today claimed that he had garnered “formidable and convincing” support from among members of parliament to form a new government to replace the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Muhyiddin said he is still the Prime Minister and holds the responsibility of serving all Malaysians.

“Although I came into the picture (as prime minister) when there was a political crisis after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned, it was based on the Constitution, and I was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to take over.

Muhyiddin said people have been talking about his being a “front door” or “back door” government but he wishes to state that it was formed with the blessings of the palace. — Bernama