GBS, PN will take action against illegals – Hajiji

PAPAR: Stern action will be taken against illegal immigrants (PATI) living illegally in Sabah when the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its allies in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) take over the reins of State Government in the Sabah State Election.

Sabah PN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said this is an effort and commitment by PN and GBS to resolve the problem related to the influx of illegal immigrants in the State.

He said the GRS government that will be formed later will ensure that only foreigners who have valid documents are allowed to live and work in the State.

“When we become the new State Government later we will take stern action against those who do not have documents. We do not want to be a PATI-friendly government, as it is now, because it will be difficult for us later.

“If they (PATI) want to come to Sabah, they must have a valid document. Otherwise, we will send them home. This is in line with our stand and the 1963 Malaysia Agreement,” he said at a leader-and-people session at Taman Sutera Jaya, Kinarut, Tuesday.

Also present was the PN candidate for the Kawang state seat, Datuk Haji Ghulamhaidar Khan Bahadar.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief, said apart from that, the administrative structure of the State Government will also be restructured taking into account the interests of the state and the people of Sabah.

“The move by the current State Government not to be with the Federal Government is detrimental to the people in the State.

“We are together in Malaysia, do not promote hatred towards Putrajaya (Federal Government) or people from the Peninsula. This is something that is not healthy because it can split the unity among our people … when we have problems, the Federal Government to help us,” he said.

Hajiji also commented on the statement by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leader Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, who had insulted the security forces by saying the Tanduo tragedy in Lahad Datu was a drama.

According to him, the sacrifices of the security forces in ensuring continued peace in our country should be appreciated and saluted, and not be made a subject of insult.

“Do not insult our security forces, because if it were not for them we would not be able to sleep soundly, have a peaceful life,” he said.

Hajiji also witnessed the admission of more than 1,700 Warisan leaders and members led by former Kawang Community Development Officer (PPM), Mohd Faizal Padlee, who is also former Papar Wira Warisan information chief.

Faizal, who represented the Papar Warisan division members, submitted their membership application forms to Ghulam who is also the Papar Bersatu Division chief.