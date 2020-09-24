‘Katakcracy’ has shaken voters’ confidence – Jannie

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Plus (DAP) N25 Kapayan candidate Jannie Lasimbang criticised Federal Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin for allegedly threatening Sabahans on the illegal immigrants (PTI) issue.

Hamzah, in a ceramah kelompok campaign for PBS candidate Joniston Bangkuai two days ago, allegedly said only with the victory of the candidate would Home Ministry take action against PTI.

According to the PBS Facebook live reccording, Hamzah said: “I will send Datuk Joniston to destroy the kumpit who smuggle into here but before that we need to ensure Joniston wins. How can we send back (PTI) if he (Joniston) lose?”

“This is his unavoidable responsibilities as a federal Home Minister to handle the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah, but he misused the power for electoral advantages instead,” Jannie said in statement yesterday.

“Sabahans must utilize their votes to tell those BN and PN leaders that enough is enough,” she said.

Ackowledging PTI is a crucial issue that needs to be resolved holistically, Jannie said the more pressing issue is to settle another PTI issue — Pemimpin Tiada Integriti (PTI) or katakcracy.

“This PTI or katakcracy has shaken the voters’ confidence on the election. The people are voting for good governance, not breeding katak who jump over here and there to topple the government.

“Sabah Election 2020 is an opportunity for people to reject katakcracy.”

Jannie also mentioned that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had implicitly warned Sabahans to choose a Sabah government which is aligned with the federal government, or else there is no development for Sabah.

“To those federal cabinet ministers, Sabah is no longer a fixed deposit for the federal government since 9th of May 2018. Sabahans must stand together to reject PN and BN colonialism.”

She urged all Sabahans to vote for Warisan Plus on 26 September in order to send a clear message against the PN and BN federal government.