Kinabalu Park closed until Oct 8 due to hiker traced from Covid-19 patient

KOTA KINABALU: The Kinabalu Park has been closed for 14 days starting today, after a hiker from Tawau was found to be a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Jamili Nais, said the complex was closed until Oct 8, and staff were required to undergo tests and be quarantined pending their results.

“The Ranau Health Department has informed management of Kinabalu Park that a hiker from Tawau on September 13 to 14, had close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

“Following that, the district Health Department has told us to close the complex for 14 days,” he said.

Dr Jamili said all Kinabalu Park and Panalaban staff working at the registration counters, screening and gate areas were required to undergo screening for Covid-19 today at Kinabalu Hall.

He also said all mountain guides and porters as well as staff at Mt. Torq and Sutera Sanctuary Lodges (SSL) who could have been exposed to the virus and were working on September 13 to 14 , were also required to undergo screening.

At the same time, he said all Kinabalu Park staff and mountain guides were required to undergo mandatory home-quarantine until their results are released.

The Health Department has placed a closure notice as well as blocked the entrance to Kinabalu Park since yesterday.

However, essential staff of Kinabalu Park, Mt. Torq and SSL may enter the premises.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state as of yesterday is 1,323.