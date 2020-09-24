PBB women chides Anwar for power grab as country reels from Covid-19

KUCHING (Sept 24): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) women’s movement today told Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to curb his hunger for power as his claim to now have the majority in Parliament to form the government could cause further hardship for Malaysians.

Its leader, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, said the movement condemned the Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s announcement yesterday, pointing out that the move caused anxiety in the people and businesses who are still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to see political stability, national unity and economic recovery with the country having a healthy financial market. This should be the focus and priority of political parties and politicians right now,” she said.

Fatimah, who is Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister, asserted that Anwar was not thinking of the country’s best interest in his latest move to topple the current government.

“Politicians like Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim are advised to curb their ferocious appetites and indulgence for power and let the rakyat and nation have a break from their destructive and divisive politics for once so at least they can get up on their feet after the onset of Covid-19 which have not yet subsided.

“As a leader, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim should have the best interest of the country and people at heart and should not be too obsessed with being PM and in doing so causing damage and hardship to people’s livelihood by his baseless unending political game,” said Fatimah.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Anwar had claimed to now have a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next government, adding that the government of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had fallen.

However, the Pakatan Harapan leader refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 members are now with him or from which party, pending an audience with the Yang-di Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional, a loose coalition comprising GPS and other parties, is currently hanging by a thread in parliament with reportedly 113 out of 222 seats.

After Anwar’s announcement, the prime minister said Perikatan remained strong and that Anwar had to prove his claim in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Sarawak’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, of which PBB is a member, has maintained that it firmly supported Muhyiddin.