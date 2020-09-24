PM launches book‘ The Covid-19 Chronicles of Malaysia’ (Second Edition)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday launched a book, The Covid-19 Chronicles of Malaysia (Second Edition), at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

The book, containing the chronology on the Covid-19 outbreak in the country and strategies to address the pandemic, is a follow-up to The Covid-19 Chronicles of Malaysia published in June.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement, said the book, published by the Institute For Health Systems Research (IPSK) in collaboration with the Institute of Clinical Research (ICR) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH), covers the chronology of the pandemic in Malaysia from Dec 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

“It is a compilation of information obtained from government documents, open data and newspaper clippings on the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia,” it said.

The electronic form of the book can be accessed at the website http://maera.nih.gov.my/.

Also present at the book launch were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Bernama