Police to record Mohamaddin’s statement over Lahad Datu incident remarks

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): Police will be calling Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leader Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi to record his statement over his alleged insulting remarks on the Lahad Datu incident.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the statement recording process is likely to take place after the Sabah state election.

“The statement recording process will be carried out by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit,” he told Bernama adding that the case was being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Mior Faridalathrash said police would also summon several individuals to facilitate investigation into the case.

On Sept 20, Mohamaddin, a former tourism, arts and culture minister, when campaigning for Warisan in the 16th Sabah state election, had allegedly said the terrorist intrusion in Lahad Datu in 2013 was a sham.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said 72 police reports have been lodged against the Warisan Segama candidate and police had opened an investigation paper on the case. – Bernama