Proposed site for Sarawak’s residential international school in Sibu approved by SPA – Dr Annuar

SIBU (Sept 24): The proposed site for the construction of Yayasan Sarawak residential international school in Sibu has been approved by the State Planning Authority (SPA), disclosed Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the site is located at Lot 1480 Block 1, Sungai Merah town district, which is beside Kolej Laila Taib (KLT), here.

“The tender (for the project) will close on this Oct 1, where the earthwork will take five months to complete. The construction of building is expected (to start) by May/Jun 2021.

“These international schools initiated by the government is another important milestone to provide quality education for Sarawakians.

“Although education is under the federal government constitutionally, in view of the downward trend in the standard of education, the state government need to mitigate the decline for the good of our future generation,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked on the proposed site for Yayasan Sarawak residential international school in Sibu.

Pointing that this is a piece of good news for the people in the central region, particularly Sibu, he hopes for smooth progression of works when the construction of the residential international school starts in time to come.

“There are five Yayasan Sarawak residential international schools to be established in the state, which will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 rural students in total once they are fully operational.

“The institution to be set up in Sibu will cater for eligible rural children from the central region.

“Like I said before, the core purpose of these schools is to provide opportunity to rural students who have potential in academics to excel further while bridging the gap between the rich and the poor in future,” he said, adding that Yayasan Sarawak residential international school will complement the effort to make Sibu a knowledge hub.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, further explained that these schools are mainly opened to students under the B40 bracket and from rural, who will be fully sponsored by state government.

Students from M40 bracket will also be given opportunity and they might be given discounted fees, added the Nangka assemblyman.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg believed that the Yayasan Sarawak International Schools would help to prepare bright and talented students in Sarawak for the local and international job markets.

He said this at the earth breaking ceremony of the Yayasan Sarawak International School at Mile 12, Kuching-Serian Road, Kuching on Sept 22.