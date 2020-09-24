Roxy Hotel Serian hosts Cabinet meeting

SERIAN: Roxy Hotel Serian yesterday hosted a state Cabinet meeting following its official opening by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Roxy Hotel managing director Lee Chin Teck described it as a momentous event for the hotel, adding such a meeting was the first ever to be held in Serian town.

“I had wanted the chief minister to officially open the hotel in March this year but the programme had to be delayed until today (yesterday) due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus back then,” he told a press conference.

Lee, a property developer, entered the hotel chain business about three years ago under the ‘Roxy’ brand which was the name of a popular movie theater in Kuching in yesteryears.

Roxy Hotel Serian is the fourth Roxy chain after ones in Mile 3 and Padungan in Kuching, and Sematan.

The 52-room Roxy Serian is catered especially for domestic travellers with rooms priced at RM130 inclusive of breakfast.

“This hotel is a boutique type. We emphasise on cleanliness and convenience and we have ample parking space. Its building is modern and trendy and its facade is colourful. We also have two multipurpose halls,” said Lee.

He also said the durian replica in front of the hotel was in honour of Serian being famous for the ‘King of Fruits’, adding it is likely the largest durian replica in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Lee thanked the state government for absorbing the interest payment on the loan for his hotel in the form of a RM500,000 government grant.

He said like any other hotel chain, Roxy hotels were also affected by the MCO.

However, he was grateful to his staff for their ability to multi-task which made it easier to retain them whilst also helping ease the company’s financial burden.

Lee said the occupancy rate of Roxy hotels averages 50 to 60 per cent each, although the Sematan chain has done well with 100 per cent occupancy rate on weekends.

He also called on the private sector to invest in the hospitality business, particularly in Sematan, as Roxy Sematan alone would not be able to fully cater to tourists along the 10km seafront.

“Roxy too has its financial limitation but to overcome that, those in the private sector are welcomed to joint-venture with Roxy as eco-tourism in Sematan is relatively untapped,” he said.

Known as Roxy Sematan Villa, the premises has a total of 24 rooms and its facilities include adult and children swimming pools.

It also has an attached 68-unit townhouse, with each unit able to accommodate six persons at one time.

All-terrain vehicles, bicycles, kayaks, banana boats and boat-ride services are also available for rent.

Beside hotels, Roxy – a subsidiary of Tecktonic and Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd – is also building a three-block apartment with commercial units in Sematan, with each apartment block facing the seaside.

Roxy is also investing in a ‘glamcamp’ project at Telok Serabang – about 30km from Sematan – to offer a new experience to domestic tourists.

The project is expected to be completed sometime early next year.

For reservations, go to Roxy Hotel’s website (roxyhotelkuching.com.my) or check it out on Facebook or Instagram.