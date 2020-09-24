Ruling on Christina Liew’s defamation suit Dec 1

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here set December 1 to deliver its decision on a defamation suit filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Christina Liew against a man over his alleged malicious statement in a viraled video on social media.

Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim will be delivering the decision on the said date via e-review after hearing clarification submissions yesterday.

Liew had filed a defamation suit against Leksun Injil, 56, the sole defendant, seeking for damages for libel, including aggravated or alternative damages for alleged slander.

Liew also sought an injunction to restrain Leksun whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from publishing or causing to be published or contributed to the publication of the alleged defamatory video of Liew.

Liew also sought for costs and such other or further relief as the court deemed fit.

Throughout the trial, Liew had called three witnesses, including herself while Leksun was the sole witness for defendant.

Liew was represented by counsel Datuk Alex Decena and Jordan Kong and counsel Chong Kian Ming represented Leksun.