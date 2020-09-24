Sabah’s right to demand federal allocation for devt – Jaujan

TAWAU: The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) government is only demanding the rights that the state of Sabah should have, so that development can be implemented well.

Warisan vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the Sabah government was demanding an allocation from the federation because it was a state right as contained in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

He said it was enough that for 26 years the wealth of Sabah’s produce was harvested, now the people are aware that such actions do not reflect the desire to defend the fate of the people in Sabah as being claimed.

“As soon as Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal fought for Sabah’s rights, Shafie was called a hypocrite and a liar,” he said when met during the State Election campaign at Mile 2 Mat Salleh Road, yesterday.

Jaujan was commenting on Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who labelled the chief minister as a hypocrite because the federation had previously given large allocations to Sabah, while speaking at his campaign in the Kuala Penyu.

Jaujan said it is not possible just because one wants to claim the state’s own rights, one has been labelled as a hypocrite, in fact those who do not respect the MA63 that was written during the formation of Malaysia, they are the hypocrites.

“They should be aware of their actions, if the federation sincerely wants to develop and help the state of Sabah, they need to give back Sabah rights.

“Do not just promise with sweet words because the people of Sabah are no longer gullible to believe all the empty promises but want proof of a serious federal development in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaujan advised all Warisan candidates and machinery not to follow the opposition party’s way of campaigning which always used abusive and provocative words.

He said, in campaigning, one should never utter words that can offend people and make provocations because Warisan teaches us the meaning of respect.

“We must campaign prudently, avoid words that are sensitive and control your feelings because the people see the personality of the leaders who are contesting.

“The purpose of Warisan is to offer itself in the state election to serve the people, of course the people want good service and responsible leaders who can take care of them,” he said.

According to him, Warisan does not want its leaders to have severe discipline problem and be involved in corruption scandals like what happened with other party leaders before.

“Due to the actions of leaders in the past, they received repercussions and were rejected by the people after being a great power in our country for so long,” he said.