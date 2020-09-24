Sarawakian entrepreneurs encouraged to  do business in the new way

KUCHING: Sarawakian entrepreneurs need to understand the new way of doing business, said Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

By doing so, they would be able to promote their products on a level playing field among other entrepreneurs, regardless of whether they are in a big city or in the interior of Sarawak, he added.

“Whether our investment is in millions of ringgit or only hundreds of ringgit, internet and technology will give us equal opportunity in terms of looking for and exchange of information, promoting and marketing our products and so on,” he said.

Thus, he added, Sarawakian entrepreneurs must also know how to use digital technology facilities to meet the demands of modern-day business, where the younger generations are more sophisticated and demanding in their choice.

“They want quality, fashionable items to satisfy their tastes such as attractive, beautiful packaging and so on. With that, we have no other choice but to change in terms of the way we work — from the old way to the new way,” he said.

Using modern technology, he added, makes it faster and more accurate in doing business besides being cheaper, which in turn enables entrepreneurs to meet the growing demands of the world.

Mohd Naroden was speaking during the Bumi Kenyalang Carnival launching ceremony and ‘Buy Malaysian Goods’ campaign in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan on Tuesday.

During the event, he welcomed everyone to visit the Sarawak Product Pavilion at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur and the Sarawak Tourism and Trade Office in Singapore to check out the products from Sarawak.

The two outlets were set up by the state government to help those who are interested in ordering products from Sarawakian entrepreneurs.

Also present during the event were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi and other officials.