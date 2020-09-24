Senate passes 10 Bills before ending second meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the minimum debt threshold value and heavier penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol are among the significant matters approved by the Dewan Negara at the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament sitting yesterday afternoon.

They were passed via the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 respectively.

Also passed were three bills related to the Covid-19 pandemic, among them the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020 and Temporary Measures for Government Financing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020.

Apart from that, three court-related bills, namely the Subordinate Courts Rules (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Subordinate Courts (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Bill 2020, were also passed in the sitting which lasted 11 days.

The other two bills passed are the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020, and the National Security Council (Amendment) Bill 2020 which gives the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the power to declare an area as a security area.

This conference also saw the first time Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim played the role of Speaker of the Senate replacing Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran whose tenure had ended.

The former Negeri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman was seen as efficient, firm with the rules of the meeting, concerned about punctuality and reprimanding many Senators when they got carried away during the question-and-answer sessions.

Apart from that, Rais, a figure known in cultural circles also often reprimanded any member of the Senate or minister and deputy minister who used English words during the sitting prompting many Senators to be more careful in speaking during the session.

According to the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, the Senate will reconvene on Dec 14.

Meanwhile, the curtain came down on the assembly with an announcement by Senator Datuk Seri Abd Halim Samad who informed that yesterday was his last day as Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

In his speech before the Senate adjourned, Abdul Halim, 80, who is well known for his calmness and eloquence while conducting the sessions, expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to serve two terms. — Bernama