Tasik Biru rep calls for tighter control of state entry points to curb drug problem

BAU (Sept 24): Dato Henry Harry Jinep has called for tighter control at the state entry points following the detection of 230 drug-related cases in Bau district within the first eight months of this year.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said this was because any effort to resolve the problem would be futile if drugs and substances are easily brought into the state through those entry points before being distributed to other areas.

“There is so much we want to do (to resolve this problem) but we will not succeed if there is no proper control (to stop the smuggling of drugs) at our entry points such as the airports, sea ports or even inland ports,” he said when met by reporters after closing a ‘Komuniti Sejahtera’ workshop today.

He also said Bau’s proximity to Kuching city also makes it easier for drug peddlers to come and sell the drugs and substances to the people in the districts.

“Based on reports, they (the peddlers) are targeting students and poor people in this district,” he said.

Henry also believed publishing the photograph of those caught for drug related offences would be an effective deterrent, but he conceded this should only be done if not infringing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of enforcement in the country.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zulfar Yadi Brendan Abdullah said the 230 drug related cases in Bau district as of August this year were recorded by the police and National Anti Drugs Agency (AADK).

He also said based on the information from the police and AADK, most of the cases involved syabu or locally known as ‘batu’, and ganja (cannabis).

“This year up to last month, there were 230 cases. For a small district like Bau, this is considered quite a big number. For the whole of 2017, only less than 100 cases were recorded,” he said.

He also attributed the setting up of One Stop Committee to Handle Drugs and Substances or also known as OSC Mids as the reason for the detection of more drug related cases in Bau.

“The OSC Mids was established in Bau in 2019, and within one year we can see huge success not only in increased number of arrests but also items seized. All the relevant agencies are also collaborating,” he said.

Earlier, Henry when delivering his speech, called on the people in Bau district to stop being ignorant about drug problems in their areas.

“Stop the ‘Not Me’ Syndrome. Instead, we should be more proactive and take appropriate action,” he said.

The two-day workshop organised by OSC Mids Bau District, was attended by community leaders in the Bau district.

At the end of the workshop, they held a dialogue session with Henry regarding drugs and social problems in their areas before submitting a list of resolution for action by the relevant authorities.

Also present were AADK Sarawak deputy director Yuliani Yahya, Bau district officer Anielia Siam and Kuching Resident Office special administration officer Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.