Top-notch teachers for SPM Masterclass

KOTA KINABALU: Uni Enrol, in partnership with See Hua Daily, The Borneo Post & Utusan Borneo, has lined up top-notch teachers to teach students exam answering technique for the upcoming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations via the country’s first nationwide online masterclass to be held this November.

Specially organised for students taking the exams in January next year, the SPM Masterclass will feature some of the country’s best and most dedicated teachers, said Uni Enrol chief executive officer Rickson Khaw.

“The teachers we have invited have a strong track record of producing top scorers with their exam techniques and tips. It is crucial for students to be aware of the expectation of the examiners. For example, in the Directed Writing section of the English SPM Paper, students will not earn marks if they write dates in numerical format e.g. 1/1/2020 for formal letters. Instead, they will get 1 mark if they write the date in full, e.g. 1 January 2020.” he said, adding that the teachers, including those accorded the Tokoh Guru and Guru Cemerlang titles by the Education Ministry, are involved in the development of the syllabi, and training of other teachers across Malaysia.



Our experts

Bahasa Melayu (BM)

Haslindar Nor Ismail conducts BM lessons using innovative teaching methods and learning notes. She has conducted numerous revision classes and workshops in her 19-year career. She has led programmes to train BM teachers from all over Malaysia, and provides forecast topics for SPM students.

English

Adelina Addlan has 25 years of experience in helping students to do well in English exams such as the Form Three Assessment (PT3), SPM, and Malaysian University English Test (MUET). She also designs teaching approaches for students who are struggling to learn the language. She does this by making English easy and accessible.

History

Nurshashimah Nawawi has been teaching History and conducting workshops for over a decade. She is well-versed in the syllabus and the techniques to tackle SPM History questions. She is an experienced teacher trainer with in-depth knowledge of the subject. She has developed study materials and practice questions that have been effective in helping many do well in the subject.

Mathematics

Anson Lim has 17 years of experience under his belt with the SPM Mathematics and Additional Mathematics exam formats. He follows the question trends from past year papers and state trial exams to develop and perfect the best approach to answering mathematical problems. Lim teaches Mathematics for SPM, STPM, IGCSE and A Level exams and regularly conducts workshops in schools nationwide.

Chemistry

Lee Saw Im is a subject specialist with over 30 years of teaching Chemistry. She was awarded the title of Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan this year. Lee, who is also featured on the TV Pendidikan programme, is a state and national master trainer of Chemistry teachers. She was also responsible for designing the Standard Document Curriculum and Assessment for Forms Four and Five Chemistry.

Accounting

Mohd Khairul Mohd Salleh is one of the country’s top accounting teachers with 17 years of experience under his belt. He was named Guru Cemerlang in Accounting in 2010. He is on the panel which interviews aspiring teachers. You can also catch him on TV Pendidikan.

Physics

Thanks to her teaching approach and methods, Winnie Lim boasts of a 100% pass rate among her students, with more than 70% scoring As for Physics in the SPM for the past three consecutive years. She is among the youngest teachers to receive the Guru Cemerlang title in 2014.

Biology

Khor Er Vin believes in inspiring students instead of spoon-feeding them. His knowledge of the subject and familiarity with the SPM format are the reasons why he has been invited to conduct over 100 seminars for more than 2,000 students nationwide.

Watch them conduct their trial classes here (http://bit.ly/SPMTrialClass1) and how they teach and apply their techniques to specially selected practice questions. Download your SPM MASTERCLASS PRACTICE QUESTIONS for FREE here: unienrol.com/download-masterclass-question

To avoid disappointment, students should register early as spots are limited.

For details about the Masterclass and how to register, go to unienrol.com/spm-masterclass or call 03-5613 7225, Monday to Friday, between 9.30am and 6pm.

Get 10% discount using this promo code SPMSABAH10.