Voon to Anwar: Get Agong’s nod first before making announcement on new govt

KUCHING (Sept 24): Political activist Voon Shiak Ni is dismayed at Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s premature announcement that he had the numbers to form the new federal government.

According to her, such an irresponsible announcement and the statements made by political leaders could gravely undermine political stability, affecting the country’s economy and shaking confidence of investors in Malaysia.

She observed that the stock market was affected after Anwar made his announcement that he had enough MPs to form a new government.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) dropped two per cent to 8.32 after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s premature announcement that the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will fall because he has the numbers to form a new government.

“And, he has yet to get Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s nod for his so-called new government and he (Anwar) did not reveal his numbers too. This is absurd, isn’t it?” she pointed out in a press statement today.

Voon opined that Anwar would be making Malaysia a laughing stock if he continued with his blunders in his number games.

She said Anwar should obtain Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval first before going ahead with his announcement that he would bring down the PN government.

“With due respect to my former party president, Anwar Ibrahim, please do get the Agong’s nod first before making more announcements on your numbers. People are pissed,” she added.

She said it was a shame that irresponsible politicians resorted to making premature announcements to garner support at the expense of nation’s political stability and the people’s welfare.

She added that Anwar should have known better that seeking audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not mean anything until he had obtained His Majesty’s nod.

“I strongly disagree with Anwar’s action of making premature announcement of a change of the government before getting His Majesty’s nod.

“Both Anwar and (former prime minister) Tun (Dr) Mahathir (Mohamad) have been playing to the public gallery with their number games for the last few months in the battle to claim Putrajaya from (prime minister Tan Sri) Muyhiddin Yassin. Get the Majesty’s nod first,” lamented Voon.

On Wednesday, Anwar claimed that he had the majority support of MPs to form a government, and would hold an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The Port Dickson MP, however, refused to list down the exact number of MPs supporting him, pending the audience with the Agong.