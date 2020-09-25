4 families moved to relief centre for fear of soil erosion

KUCHING: Four families from Kampung Tambak, Betong, have been moved to a temporary relief centre for fear that their homes located on the bank of Sungai Rimbas might be affected by soil erosion.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement yesterday said the affected families had been directed to move as a precautionary measure.

A check of the area on Wednesday by SDMC and Fire and Rescue Department also reported that one of the villager’s chicken coop had been affected by the erosion.

It was also reported that the erosion is mainly caused by the swelling waters at Sungai Rimbas due to the rain of late.

“Twenty-nine individuals (15 males and 14 females) have been moved to the relief centre at 9am on Sept 23 for their own safety,” said a spokesperson from the committee.

He added that besides the four houses, a children’s nursery located near the riverbank might also be affected by the erosion.

Assisting the families at the relief centre were members of Civil Defence Force, Welfare Department, Rela and fire personnel.