Analysts: Shift to AirAsia Digital shows commitment to diversify

KUCHING: Analysts see AirAsia Group Bhd (AirAsia) rebranding its digital arm into AirAsia Digital, as a step in the right direction to diversify its earnings away from its traditional airlines business model amidst a challenging environment.

On Thursday, AirAsia held a media briefing on AirAsia Digital, the group digital venture arm which consolidates all of AirAsia’s digital assets under one roof.

It was previously launched in 2018 and was known as RedBeat Ventures.

AirAsia Digital comprises of three main pillars, namely Venture Builder, RedBeat Academy and Data Centre.

As one of two main divisions in the group, AirAsia Digital aims to focus on developing, incubating and accelerating companies with the potential to maximise revenue or generate new revenue streams sustainably; better manage costs through increased efficiencies and productivity; and enhance the customers’ experience.

“AirAsia still maintains its traditional segment which consists of AOCs and other airlines, F&B, engineering and ground handling.

“This digital move reaffirms man agement’s determination in diversifying its core earnings away from the traditional airline business model while retaining its competitive edge and know how in the tourism business,” commented researchers at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) in a note yesterday.

“Despite the aggressive marketing of its digital platform, at this juncture, it is still premature to estimate any earnings contribution from this segment as the businesses are still loss making and small relative to the overall group.

“Regardless, we look upon this development favorably as it demonstrates management’s continued entrepreneurial drive, innovative spirit and prudence amidst the pandemic that ravages aviation industry.”

AirAsia expressed interest to raise capital for its digital business arm. So far, the management only indicated on new debt capital for Teleport and Santan, to be announced later.

Teleport provides logistics services and Santan is its F&B business.

While the details on the potential contribution from AirAsia Digital remains scarce, we opine that these sorts of digital initiative will take a couple of years to bear fruit.

Moving forward, AirAsia will continue to operate in a challenging environment amidst persistent pandemic development, border control and other measures that remains inconducive for airline business to operate in.

“Unfortunately for AirAsia and other aviation players, the virus is still looming large and continues to be a threat to safety and economic wellbeing,” MIDF Research continued on.

“In Malaysia, the cases are spiking again with the potential to further spread-out as restrictions are relaxed and the ongoing Sabah election. Furthermore, in other key markets for the group such as Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines, the number of new cases daily is still in the thousands, except in Thailand.

“Going forward, we are uncertain of how the “new norm” will alter consumer demand for air travel even post Covid-19 as everything is up on the air.

“We believe that there might be possibility of shrinking market size, due to the regional economic contraction. Operationally, there is a small evidence of a potential recovery.

“Despite this, we believe that the odds are stacked against AirAsia and we are not convinced yet on the recovery narrative. We maintain our trading sell call on AirAsia as we remain wary of the bleak outlook that the airline is currently facing.

“A rerating catalyst for AirAsia would a faster-than-expected recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”