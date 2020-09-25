Angkasa’s fair price carnival in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) is organising a Cooperative Sales and Fair Price Carnival via the 100 Basic Necessities (BA100) programme in Sarawak on Sept 26 and 27.

In a statement yesterday, Angkasa said the carnival would be held at the compound of Pejabat Perhubungan Angkasa Sarawak in Jalan Matang here from 8am to 6pm.

“The Cooperative Sales and Fair Price Carnival is organised to provide access to the local communities to get daily necessities at a more competitive and reasonable price to ease their financial burden,” it said.

There will also be a karaoke session and lucky draw with interesting prizes.

Angkasa said the BA100 programme is an e-commerce programme that gathers purchases of basic goods in bulk from cooperative shops to registered suppliers through Angkasa, which will provide wholesale discount benefit to cooperative shops.

The BA100 programme also has the support of the government under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry and is jointly organised by the Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission and the Malaysian Cooperative Institute.

“Through this programme, Angkasa targets to assist 3,000,000 cooperative household members by reducing their cost of living by 2021.

“Consumers can purchase basic necessities from BA100 retail shops or online at www.jimatshop.com,” it said.

Cooperatives in the retail sector throughout Malaysia are also invited to become BA100 retailers by registering as suppliers at www.jimatbiz.com. — Bernama