Candidate tumbles into sea after plank walk collapses in Karamunting

SANDAKAN (Sept 25): Parti Cinta Sabah’s candidate for Karamunting, Alvis Loo, today found himself knee-deep in sea water after a plank walk at Kampung Karamunting Laut gave way this morning.

Loo and two of his aides were going from house-to-house on the final day of campaigning in the village on stilts on Sandakan’s coast when the rickety plank walk suddenly broke at about 9.30am.

The incident was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

“This incident will be an unforgettable memory for me. The experience actually makes me even more determined to help the people here,” he told The Borneo Post later.

“This is my second time in this village and from what they told me, they do not even have proper basic facilities such as a proper and safe bridge, as well as good roads.

“They told me the old bridges here need to be replaced. Evidently that is true as now I get to experience it myself. We hope that we will be given the mandate tomorrow, so that we can help them,” Loo said.

Loo said if he wins in Karamunting he would fight for allocation to fix the plank walk and bridges, besides other problems in Karamunting such as poor road condition, as well as water and electricity supply.

“We would do this through the local authority,” he said.

Loo continued with his campaigning programme immediately after he got out of the water.

“We continued for another two hours because my team is ready and we need to follow our schedule. Time is precious especially on the last day of campaigning,” he said.

Loo said the people at the village were supportive of him, as they chanted ‘orang boleh jatuh, tetapi semangat dan bendera tidak boleh jatuh’ (people can fall, but not spirit and flag).

Seven candidates are contesting in Karamunting including Loo, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Chew Kok Woh, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Kong Nyuk Thau, USNO’s Adam Chal, Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah’s Lee Tiang Yong, Liberal Democratic Party’s Ha Chuen Hoo, and Parti Warisan Sabah’s incumbent, Hiew Vun Zin.

Sabah goes to the polls tomorrow.