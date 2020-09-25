Christina seeks fresh mandate to accomplish mission

KOTA KINABALU: MP for Hulu Selangor, June Leow, urged the electorate in Api Api to vote for PKR candidate Datuk Christina Liew, given the latter’s ‘unfinished business’.

Speaking at the meet-the-people session in Sinsuran here, Thursday, she said she was aware that the candidate was people-centric and cared for the rakyat’s well-being while lining up tourism-related development projects for the Api Api constituency and the state.

Confirming this, Christina said: “I am seeking a fresh mandate from the people to enable me to accomplish my mission to implement a wide range of proposed development projects.”

She said these included the KK Landscape Beautification Blueprint (2021-2025), Sembulan River Park Development as a new tourist attraction, Petagas Memorial Hall, 10-Year State Elephant Action Plan (2020-2029), Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Conservation Blueprint and proposed Pangolin Sanctuary in Tawau.

Also in the pipeline are upgrading works on Tawau Hills Park and on the Poring Hot Spring (Ranau) and proposed upgrading of toilets at the Prince Philip Park, Tanjung Aru.

According to Christina, she was planning to lead a Sabah Tourism Board (STB) delegation to Europe early this year to promote Sabah as a premier tourist destination.

“Potential investors had also come to see me at the ministry to discuss proposals for development of cruise ship tourism. However, our efforts were thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.