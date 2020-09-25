Covid-19: 71 new cases recorded yesterday, with 63 in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country dropped to two digits yesterday, with 71 cases reported, of which 63 were recorded in Sabah, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 69 of the cases were local transmissions involving 43 Malaysians and 26 foreigners while the two imported cases involved foreigners returning from Singapore and Indonesia.

“Of the 63 cases in Sabah, 47 were from the Bangau- Bangau Cluster, 10 from the Laut Cluster, two from hospital admission screenings as

well as one each from the Benteng LD Cluster, referral screening to Tawau Hospital, pre-procedure screening at the Semporna Hospital and symptomatic screening at a health centre that has been warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The other six local transmissions involved four cases in Kedah from the Sungai Cluster and two cases in Selangor involving the screening of individuals who returned from Semporna, Sabah,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 64 recoveries yesterday and no deaths, while six cases were being treated in the intensive care unit, with two of them requiring ventilator support. Dr Noor Hisham also said that there has been an increase in the number of cases in the three clusters in Sabah, with the Bangau-Bangau Cluster recording 60 cases following the 47 new cases yesterday; the Laut Cluster 22 cases (up by 10); and the Benteng LD Cluster 730 cases (one new case).

The Sungai Cluster now has 91 cases following the four new cases reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said the infectivity rate or R-Naught (RO) of any virus at the start of an outbreak in the community had risen yesterday to 1.34, with Sabah recording 1.37 and Kedah 1.15 As such, he urged everyone to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Although many areas in the country have been declared green zones, the Health Ministry (MOH) wishes to advise symptomatic individuals who recently visited or are coming from red zones to undergo compulsory screening at the nearest health facilities,” he said. — Bernama