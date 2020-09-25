Covid-19: No new positive cases reported in Sarawak today, total stands at 703

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak reported no new positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total cumulative tally of cases at 703, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the committee’s secretariat in a statement, the only active Covid-19 cluster in the state is the Alam Cluster in Bintulu involving eight cases.

“All cases involved in the Alam Cluster have recovered and have been discharged from hospital,” said the committee.

It also stated there were no new recoveries reported today, making the total of recovery and discharged cases remain at 681 or 96.87 per cent of total cases.

“Three patients are still receiving treatments for Covid-19 and they are currently being isolated in Hospital Sungai Buloh in Selangor, Sarawak General Hospital and Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

SDMC added that no cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit to date and one case that was reported positive in Sandakan, Sabah was being warded in the Bintulu Hospital.

“No deaths was reported today as well and the death toll from the virus in the state remains at 19 or 2.70 per cent of total positive cases.”

SDMC noted that seven new Patient Under Investigation cases were reported today, none of which are pending laboratory results.

It added that 23 Person Under Surveillance cases had also been registered to be quarantined yesterday, bringing the total of PUS cases to 641 being quarantined in 11 hotels statewide.

Meanwhile, the committee said two Indonesians had been arrested in Padawan for being involved in illegal gambling activities prohibited during Recovery Movement Control Order while a compound was issued in Betong for non-compliance of standard operating procedures.

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing had also issued a total of 114 oral and written warnings as well as carrying out seizures at areas in Bintulu, Sibu, Marudi, Kuching North, Kota Samarahan, Bintagor, Miri and Serian.

“Six roadblocks were also set up at Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu today as part of ‘Op Benteng’ and 1,014 vehicles were inspected.”