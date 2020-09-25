Cuepacs undecided on how much to ask as bonus for civil servants

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has not decided how much to ask for a bonus for civil servants in the country, said Cuepacs president Adnan Mat today.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said he could not tell how much Cuepacs would request in bonuses from the government, as “it is hard to say”.

“Before this, we suggested a three-month bonus but we got RM500. So it is really hard for me to tell.

“We have told the government that we continued to serve the country despite the three times of change of government since May 2018. Even with these changes, we are there to discharge our duties to avert any riots,” he said after presenting certificates of appreciation to frontliners in conjunction with the state-level World Environmental Health Day held at the MBKS Auditorium here.

Adnan said even though Cuepacs had not decided how much to ask as a bonus for civil servants, the tradition is that they need to have the bonus.

According to him, there are 1.6 million civil servants across the country.

Despite such a large workforce in the public sector, he said over 85 per cent of the vacancies and posts were filled up.

“Although the number is large, not all posts are taken up. This is why we have been telling the government to take in more to serve the country.”

In his speech earlier, Adnan said some netizens had called on the government to stop paying civil servants full salaries during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period when employees were required to work from home.

He said frontliners had stayed at work to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections but there were voices asking for a paycut for them.

“We are the ones discharging our duties despite the change of government in February. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we are the ones who work hard on breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections, but some netizens said we did not deserve full salaries.

“But our pay is already low, and these netizens never make noise about this for us. Cuepacs requested for a three-month bonus but got RM500.

“Out there, people are getting bonus of three or six months, and civil servants get RM500. Despite the RM500, we still discharge our duties as expected,” he added.