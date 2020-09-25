Cuepacs wants 55,000 terminated contract staff reappointed

IPOH: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to reappoint 55,000 contract workers whose services had been terminated in the public sector following the change of government two years ago.

Its president Adnan Mat said the statistics comprised employees who had served in the Special Affairs Department (Jasa), National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and Seranta Felda.

“Special consideration should be given to all contract staff who had been terminated by the previous government so that they can be reemployed in any agency as the needs arise.

“This matter should be given priority in addition to giving them the opportunity to return to work after being affected for almost two years following the termination,” he told a press conference after attending the tri-annual general meeting of the Islamic Affairs Support Group Staff Union, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) here yesterday.

Adnan said, they could also be absorbed as permanent employees as some of the positions have permanent appointment warrants as issued by the Public Service Department (JPA).

Adnan also welcomed the government’s move not to reduce the size of 1.6 million civil servants nationwide despite the implementation of the electronic government (e-government) system.

He said the move was important as there were matters or approaches that required direct contact between civil servants and the people in addressing an issue. — Bernama