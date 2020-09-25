Dr Annuar: Harmoni Weekend Market operational in Dec

SIBU: The Harmoni Weekend Market here will be operational in December if everything goes as planned, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

When it does open he wants to turn the market into the tidiest and cleanest open market in Sibu.

He said the market located in front of Taman Selera Harmoni, next to the Uptown Night Market, would house 60 hawkers.

“The Nangka Service Centre will provide tables and display shelves for the hawkers who can only sell halal food including fruits, vegetables, seafood and dried foodstuff,” he said, adding he just had a meeting with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) earlier this week on the matter.

He said the weekend would also help ease congestion at Sibu Central Market.

Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman, said the weekend market would enliven the atmosphere and draw more people to Taman Selera Harmoni.

“They will complement each other,” he said.

To the hawkers, he urged them to apply for food handlers’ licence from the SMC, and to undergo health screening.