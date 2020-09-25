EC chairman: No phantom voters in Sabah polls

PENAMPANG (Sept 25): Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh today dismissed the possibility of phantom voters among Sabahans going to the polls tomorrow.

He said this issue does not arise because the electoral roll is based on information gathered from the National Registration Department. (NRD).

“Our electoral roll is official. They are all Malaysians. This I guarantee,” he told reporters at the Penampang Cultural Centre here after inspecting preparations for the polls.

On alleged vote-buying, Abdul Ghani said so far 10 complaints had been lodged and an arrest had taken place.

“For this wrongdoing, we have our channels to lodge complaints – the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Agency has set up five centres (to lodge reports),” he said.

On Tuesday, two policemen were arrested for allegedly receiving money to “buy votes” for a candidate in the polls.

Confirming the arrests, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the personnel have been handed to the MACC for investigation.