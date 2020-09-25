Ex-CJ Malanjum endorses Warisan Plus

KOTA KINABALU: The first chief justice from east Malaysia, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum has openly endorsed Warisan Plus in the 16th Sabah state election.

Speaking in a video shared by the coalition leaders two days ago, Malanjum said Warisan Plus should be given at least five years, to govern the state.

“I’m not a politician, Iím a pensioner. Why do I address you today? One simple reason. I do not want to leave this world feeling guilty for not doing anything for my fellow Sabahans, for not speaking up for my fellow Sabahans and thatís the reason why I came out in the open and say and be heard why we must make a wise decision in this election, if one is to look at what has happened recently.

“If one is to look at who are those making a lot of noise anxious to take over the government of Sabah, look at their records, they have governed us for the past 55 years or so. What have they come up to?” he asked.

“If one is to go not that far to Pitas, or for that matter to upper Moyog nearby, one will see things have not changed that much, particularly in the northern region of Sabah, northern region of Pitas area, they are still as poor as before.

“Why? After 55 years of government by these people and now Datuk Seri Shafie (Apdal) has been given a mandate to govern, they are not allowing it. They want to come back again.

“Are we to allow them to come back and continue what theyíve been doing to us for the last 55 years? That is the question that we must ask ourselves. Are we willing to let our children suffer? We have suffered,” he added.

In the four-minute video, he said it is Sabahans’ responsibility to protect the state, its identity and integrity, by not being easily convinced by the leaders, he described as “puppets of the Malaysia politicians”.

“Do not allow them to tell us what to do. We decide. The power is in our hand. The power is in our votes. Vote wisely.

“Vote for Warisan Plus. Give them a chance for at least another five years for a change. Let’s do it,” Malanjum said.