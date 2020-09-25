FTSE WGBI: Malaysia unchanged, China to be included in 2021

KUCHING: Malaysia remains on the FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI) while Chinese sovereign bonds have won inclusion into the index a year after they were rejected.

This comes after industry observers saw that the positive engagement between FTSE Russell and Malaysian regulators to improve foreign investors’ access diminishes the likelihood of Malaysia’s removal from the WGBI.

The WGBI is a broad index providing exposure to the global sovereign fixed income market. FTSE Russell said the WGBI, which measures the performance of fixed-rate, local currency and investment-grade sovereign bonds, comprises sovereign debts from over 20 countries denominated in a variety of currencies.

“Malaysia continues to be included in WGBI but will remain on the FTSE Russell Fixed Income Watch List for a potential downgrade,” the index said in a statement after US markets closed on Thursday.

“This follows recent initiatives by Bank Negara Malaysia to improve secondary market liquidity and to facilitate foreign exchange transactions.”

The index said China’s debt would be added to its flagship World Government Bond Index and will start in October 2021.

According to Waqas Samad, chief executive officer of FTSE Russell and group director of information services at LSEG, “The Chinese authorities have worked hard to enhance the infrastructure of their government bond market.

“Subject to affirmation in March 2021, international investors will be able to access the second largest bond market in the world through FTSE Russell’s flagship WGBI. We look forward to engaging with investors and regulators in the coming months in applying this process.”

Chris Woods, Head of Policy and Governance, FTSE Russell added, China is to be commended on its recent market reforms, including enhancements to bond market liquidity, allowing additional choice of counterparties for FX trading, and implementing improvements to post-trade settlement and custody practices.

“We will continue to work closely and constructively with the People’s Bank of China over the coming months to ensure the recently implemented reforms yield tangible improvements to market structure.”

For other reviews, FTSE Russell confirms that Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are added to the list of standalone indexes.

Vietnam will remain on the Watch List for reclassification as a Secondary Emerging Market.