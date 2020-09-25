Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 5 sen, diesel up 4 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 26 September 2020 Sehingga 2 Oktober 2020. pic.twitter.com/zrnsRT40Tk — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) September 25, 2020

KUCHING (Sept 25): The price of both RON97 and RON95 will go up by 5 sen, while the price of diesel will rise by 4 sen this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go up to RM1.98 per litre following the price hike, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.68 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.71 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight (Sept 26) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on Oct 2.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.