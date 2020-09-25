King Koil’s bedding combo sale on till Sunday

KUCHING: King Koil is having a Bedding Combo Sale from today until Sunday (10am to 10pm) at Vivacity Megamall, to promote Kuching’s first-ever flax linen mattress – Simplicity.

Flax linen is durable, strong, long-lasting, and breathable.

It acts as a natural antiseptic against skin irritation, protects against asthma or other allergic reaction caused by dust mites, and offers optimal sleep temperature.

King Koil mattress, endorsed by International Chiropractor Association, is the only recognised mattress brand from US.

It has 5-zone pocketed coil system to provide ultimate support and comfort layer.

It has zoning comfort for head and shoulders, upper body, spine and lower legs in helping to promote spinal alignment and back posture.

There are four promotions not to be missed during the sale.

The first promotion is 50 per cent discount for all orthopedic and Simplicity series mattress which come with two free latex pillows worth RM398 and ‘Protect A Bed’ US branded waterproof mattress protector.

Customers can also add RM1 for a designer bed frame worth up to RM3,990. The wooden bed frame comes with five years’ warranty and customers can choose the colour and material used, fabric and leather available.

The second promotion is ‘Buy 1 Free 1’ hotel mattress with prices from RM1,990 for single-size, and from RM2,690 for queen-size.

Third promotion is trade-in of old mattress for up to RM500 cash rebate.

Customers only need to take photo of their old mattress for rebate assessment and the old mattress will be taken away when their new mattress is delivered.

Fourth promotion is ‘Buy 1 Free 2’ for master bedroom plus two standard rooms package with price starting from RM5,990.

Free delivery from Kuching to Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri for purchases above RM3,000.

King Koil is located at Level 2 (near MPH), and the contact number is 013-8608900 (Chai Zhi Li).