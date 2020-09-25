Muhyiddin: ‘Where is your promise, brother Shafie Apdal?’

TUARAN (Sept 25): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his disappointment towards his ‘brother’, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, for not lending his support when the former needed him the most.

Speaking during a gathering at the Sawah district polling centre (PDM) here at Kg Sungai Damit today, the Prime Minister said that Bersatu and Warisan should have remained united under the new banner of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“When it came to the most critical moment, before that, he came to my house. (We were) hugging. During that time, there was no Covid yet.

“I hugged him. He hugged me. (I said that) ‘we are friends,’. (He told me that) ‘Alhamdulillah, don’t you worry brother’.

“(However) when I needed the support he said that he didn’t want to support me. He went his own way. He didn’t go with Perikatan Nasional,” Muhyiddin lamented, in what seemed to be reference to PN’s political coup which took place earlier this year.

“Where is your promise, brother Shafie Apdal?” he asked.

Muhyiddin said that it would’ve been nice for him and Shafie to remain on the same boat.

He further revealed that he had even called Shafie to invite to form a government, only to get his phone calls rejected.

Muhyiddin then urged Sabahans to vote for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) this Saturday.

“(The) Pakatan Harapan (federal government) has collapsed. It is only right for the Warisan government in Sabah to collapse as well.

“Ubah balik bah (let us change again),” he said.

“If you want to go straight, you follow me. If you want to go to ‘that’ side, you follow them. But please, follow me,” added Muhyiddin.