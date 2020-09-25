No plans to impose licensing or plate numbers for bicycles, says Transport Ministry

KUCHING (Sept 25): There is currently no need for cycling enthusiasts to apply for a license for their bicycles, said Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah today.

Speaking to reporters today, he said the Transport Ministry does not have any plans to impose licensing or plate numbering for bicycles.

“I have just tabled the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 which was approved at the Dewan Negara a few days ago. I want to stress here that the federal government, in particular the Transport Ministry, never had any discussion to impose plate numbers or licensing for bicycles. There is no such thing,” he said when met after attending the Value Assessment Lab for the Northern Coastal Highway here today.

Hasbi, who is also Limbang MP, called on cycling enthusiasts not to worry but he advised them to always practice road safety and etiquette.

He added that the confusion was probably due to news reports of a proposal by the Malaysian Institute of Road (Miros) for bicycles to be licensed and issued registration plates to improve road safety.

“We know that there are many cycling enthusiasts now, including in Sarawak,” he added.

He also said cycling activities can be carried out on highways as long as the participants follow traffic rules and regulations such as cycling at designated places, for the safety of the public and other road users.