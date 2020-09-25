‘Over RM48 mln for Sarawak tourism, cultural devt projects’

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has allocated a total of RM48,252,000 to fund the implementation of the proposed 18 tourism and cultural development projects in Sarawak, its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said the allocation is one of the initiatives of the federal government to help the state with its tourism infrastructure development.

“Among the projects are the development of eco-tourism facilities in Santubong National Park and Kuching Wetland National Park,” she said in her speech during her working visit to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here yesterday.

Present during her visit was Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and other officials.

Nancy said in addition, the government is also committed to helping develop tourism infrastructure specifically for homestay operators such as those in Ba Kelalan, Santubong, Sarikei, Padawan, Kuala Sibuti and Kampung Mendalam.

The state government’s application for allocation under the Homestay Facility Improvement Programme under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan Year 2020 is however still in the process of implementation, she said.

As for the National Eco-tourism Plan (NEP) 2016-2025 which was launched to maximise the potential of the ecotourism sector in the country, she said that Sarawak is under Ecotourism Cluster focus of the plan.

The plan in Sarawak will be monitored by a special committee, namely the Destination Coordination Group (DCG) which was established on May 24, 2018, she added.

“With the establishment of this DCG, the issues related to it are product development and management in ecotourism, conservation of nature and promotion and marketing which can be discussed with government agencies, local authorities, industry players, non-governmental organisations and the local community,” she said, adding that of the 60 eco-tourism clusters listed in NEP 2016-2025, Sarawak has nine clusters.