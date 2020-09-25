Residents committee purchases vans to improve patrols

MIRI: The Miri Residents Committee (RC) recently purchased two used vans for patrols and enforcement operations with its strategic partners.

Chairman Malateh Mahmud said the Miri RC patrol unit, which was established in 2016 under the Miri City Council (MCC), has 70 members from all neighbourhoods here.

Apart from being involved in crime prevention, Miri RC also has a WhatsApp group where residents from MCC administrative zones can report issues with services such as power supply and telecommunications.

“Also in the group, residents can report any suspicious activities to members from our patrol unit.

“So far, Miri RC patrol unit has recorded various achievements in crime prevention efforts together with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” Malateh said in a statement.

He pointed out Miri RC also received the state-level 2018 Smart Community Award.

“Apart from that, several individuals from the patrol unit have received the mayor’s award and certificates of appreciation from PDRM in their effort to help agencies and the community,” he added.