RM2.055 mln from Unifor for Telang Usan constituency since 2017 — Rep

MIRI: The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has delivered a total of RM2.055 million for houses of worship in Telang Usan constituency since its establishment in 2017.

Though there are still churches and other houses of worships in the constituency that have yet to receive allocation from the unit, the amount which had been delivered thus far showed the state government’s commitment towards safeguarding the interest and welfare of other religions in the state, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“The state government has done a lot in helping other religions through this unit. If we are not thankful for that, then I have nothing else to say,” he said when officiating at the handing-over of cheques from Unifor to nine houses of worship at a hotel here yesterday.

Dennis reminded the recipients to use the allocations for the intended purposes for the betterment of members and the community.

The nine houses of worship were recipients of the first phase of the allocation this year. They were St Peter’s Roman Catholic (RC) Church, Long Ikang (RM100,000); St Paul’s RC Church, Long Aton (RM80,000); St Anthony’s RC Church, Long; Nuah Ulu Tinjar (RM50,000); Memorial Heritage building for Kayan Long Tebangan Sungai Akah (RM25,000); Beto Theological School Long Lama (RM50,000); Blessed Sacrament Church Long Lama (RM150,000); Borneo Evangelical Church (BEM) Long Tujang (RM50,000); BEM Long Jenalong (RM80,000); and Tua Pek Kong Long Akah (RM80,000).

Earlier, director of Unifor, Richard Lon, said the state government had thus far allocated RM115 million for the unit since 2017.

“In 2017, the government allocated RM15 million, and then RM20 million in 2018. In 2019, the government set aside RM30 million while this year the allocation was increased to RM50 million,” he said.

According to Richard, not every government is kind to give such a substantial amount to assist all non-Islamic religions in the state.

“To many, RM50 million (allocation for this year) sound like a lot of money but actually we at Unifor have received applications amounting up to RM450 million thus far.

“Therefore, bear with us as your turn will come,” he said.