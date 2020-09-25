Rubbish spoils popular picnic spot

LIMBANG: The natural beauty at Reda Semabat River – the increasingly popular picnic spot near here – is being ruined by the actions of irresponsible visitors who indiscriminately dumped their rubbish when they left.

Their actions had angered the people here including netizens who expressed their frustration on the Limbang Community Facebook page and wanted the people concerned or would-be visitors to cooperate in keeping the place clean, while the authorities should step in by providing basic amenities.

“This is our people – Limbangians, it is very sad. They should think first before throwing any garbage as cleanliness here needs to be maintained because many more visitors want to enjoy the beauty of the picnic spot,” said EFazlina Zakaria.

Two other netizens – Mohd Izzat and Zzaza Muhfa – concurred with EFazlina and they wanted the authorities to step in to ensure that the

place becomes one of the important tourism products for Limbang.

“Reda Semabat has its own beauty and uniqueness and has the potentials to be a new attraction area in Limbang.

“Perhaps the local authorities can develop it to boost the local economy,” suggested Mohd Izzat, stressing that if left unchecked the place could become a dumping ground and breeding place for rats – vector of Leptospirosis bacteria.

Zzaza meanwhile said Reda Semabat is an ideal place to reduce stress where families can have picnic and enhance bonding.

“I hope that the government develop Semabat as another major tourist attraction by providing basic amenities like public toilets, changing rooms and garbage bins besides maintaining the road to Reda Semabat river.

“Semabat area is one of the areas that must be visited by the public apart from

Tasik Mas, Lumpur Bebuak Meritam, Mentawai and Jeti Santaba Kampung Patiambun,” he added.

Reda Semabat river with its cool water and strategic location makes the area re-emerge as a choice for visitors to relax and have picnic with family and friends.

However, it is unfortunate that the increasing number of visitors especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic have worsened the environmental pollution, with people

dumping their leftover food, tissues, plastic plates, cups and bottles as well as disposable diapers and cigarette butts indiscriminately.