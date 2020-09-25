Sabah polls: Landslide victory for GRS widely anticipated – PM Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: A landslide victory has been widely anticipated for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the state election this Saturday, according to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said the anticipation was made based on the solidarity and consensus showed by leaders in the GRS, apart from the support from the people, during their campaign throughout the state.

“On the campaign trail in Sabah and the places that I have visited, the support from Sabah people for GRS candidates were very obvious.

“Thousands of people have expressed their support and excitement to see a big change this Saturday, particularly in the formation of a new state government in Sabah,” he said to cheers from the crowd attending the Ceramah Perdana GRS programme at Kampung Sendil, Putatan, last night.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim and PN-Bersatu candidate for Petagas Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi were also in attendance.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said the presence of many leaders from the parties in the GRS at the event tonight proved that the Sabah people really have the best option to choose the government that can represent them towards a better state development and administration, while being aligned with Putrajaya.

“Tonight is a historic and important night in the campaign trail for the Sabah state election. I am impressed and proud with your presence.

“This is an early signal that there will be a landslide victory for GRS. We have to be confident. This is the chance given in our parliamentary democracy system where the direction of the state is now in the hands of the people of Sabah.

“It’s all up to the wisdom of Sabah voters now,” he said, adding that the solidarity showed by all the major parties in GRS was bigger than that of Warisan Plus, and this will definitely help the Sabah people to confidently make the right decision on Saturday. — Bernama